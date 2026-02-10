Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group Attend a Barbecue on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jeriale Thomas, left, and Cpl. Antonio Childs, both food service specialists with Combat Logistics Regiments 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, serve food during a barbeque held for unit camaraderie and cohesion on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 6, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)