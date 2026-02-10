(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group Attend a Barbecue on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan [Image 7 of 8]

    Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group Attend a Barbecue on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jeriale Thomas, left, and Cpl. Antonio Childs, both food service specialists with Combat Logistics Regiments 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, serve food during a barbeque held for unit camaraderie and cohesion on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 6, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 02:11
    Photo ID: 9517054
    VIRIN: 250206-M-WJ190-2138
    Resolution: 4683x3122
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group Attend a Barbecue on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Marcus Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Marine Logistics Group
    Camp Kinser
    barbecue

