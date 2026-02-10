(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CFAY Holds Awards at Quarters [Image 4 of 5]

    CFAY Holds Awards at Quarters

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 6, 2026) -- Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Kristopher Moore is frocked to the next rank at an All Hands Friday, February 6 in the Fleet Theater. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 21:18
    Photo ID: 9516823
    VIRIN: 260206-N-JT445-1009
    Resolution: 6354x4241
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    This work, CFAY Holds Awards at Quarters [Image 5 of 5], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fleet Actitivties Yokosuka

