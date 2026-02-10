(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Depart San Diego Aboard USS Ashland [Image 3 of 3]

    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Depart San Diego Aboard USS Ashland

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Cassidy Shepherd 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, California (Jan. 23, 2026) - U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, transit through San Diego Bay aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) from Naval Base San Diego, California, Jan. 23, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cassidy Shepherd)

    TAGS

    15th MEU, USMC, I MEF, TF Ashland, USS Ashland, LSD48

