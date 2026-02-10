(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical to Logistics: Air Force lieutenant brings enlisted perspective forward [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Medical to Logistics: Air Force lieutenant brings enlisted perspective forward

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Alexandra R. Roque, left, vehicle maintenance flight commander of the 11th Logistics Readiness Squadron, oversees Airmen and Marines performing refueling checks at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2026. Roque spent 10 years enlisted in the medical field doing various jobs such as aerospace medical and flight medicine before being selected for Officer Training School in August 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 14:33
    Photo ID: 9516095
    VIRIN: 260109-F-TO650-1320
    Resolution: 7210x4807
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical to Logistics: Air Force lieutenant brings enlisted perspective forward [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medical to Logistics: Air Force lieutenant brings enlisted perspective forward
    Medical to Logistics: Air Force lieutenant brings enlisted perspective forward
    Medical to Logistics: Air Force lieutenant brings enlisted perspective forward
    Medical to Logistics: Air Force lieutenant brings enlisted perspective forward
    Medical to Logistics: Air Force lieutenant brings enlisted perspective forward

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Medical to Logistics: Air Force lieutenant brings enlisted perspective forward

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFDW
    OTS
    11th Wing
    enlisted to officer
    11th LRS
    logistic readniness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery