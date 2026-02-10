Medical to Logistics: Air Force lieutenant brings enlisted perspective forward

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Alexandra R. Roque, left, vehicle maintenance flight commander of the 11th Logistics Readiness Squadron, oversees Airmen and Marines performing refueling checks at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2026. Roque spent 10 years enlisted in the medical field doing various jobs such as aerospace medical and flight medicine before being selected for Officer Training School in August 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen)
