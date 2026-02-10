(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NSA-Portsmouth Recycles 50 Christmas Trees for the Dune Stabilization Program [Image 1 of 2]

    NSA-Portsmouth Recycles 50 Christmas Trees for the Dune Stabilization Program

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Recently, Naval Support Activity Portsmouth (NSAP), with the assistance of the installation’s Public Works Department (PWD), recycled 50 Christmas Trees in collaboration with NSAP’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) and Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana’s Natural Resources Department. The recycled Christmas trees (fresh cut) will be used for a dune stabilization program at Oceana. The Christmas trees and sand create a natural barrier that protects dunes from erosion and creates a habitat for both wildlife and plants.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 12:50
    Photo ID: 9515935
    VIRIN: 260115-N-YO710-4984
    Resolution: 6207x4138
    Size: 9.4 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    TAGS

    NAS Oceana
    MWR
    NSA-Portsmouth
    Dune Stabilization Program

