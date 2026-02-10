NSA-Portsmouth Recycles 50 Christmas Trees for the Dune Stabilization Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Recently, Naval Support Activity Portsmouth (NSAP), with the assistance of the installation’s Public Works Department (PWD), recycled 50 Christmas Trees in collaboration with NSAP’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) and Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana’s Natural Resources Department. The recycled Christmas trees (fresh cut) will be used for a dune stabilization program at Oceana. The Christmas trees and sand create a natural barrier that protects dunes from erosion and creates a habitat for both wildlife and plants.