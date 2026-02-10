Soldiers from the 63rd Ordnance Company (Ammunition) use Expeditionary Ammunition Site Planning-Software to create an Explosives Safety Site Plan during Exercise Balikatan 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Chief Warrant Officer 4 Robert Melvin)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 12:45
|Photo ID:
|9515924
|VIRIN:
|260210-A-AA412-4281
|Resolution:
|3000x4000
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CASCOM delivers data-informed decision-making tools to Soldiers, by Dani Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.