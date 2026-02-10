(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CASCOM delivers data-informed decision-making tools to Soldiers

    CASCOM delivers data-informed decision-making tools to Soldiers

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Dani Johnson 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    Soldiers from the 63rd Ordnance Company (Ammunition) use Expeditionary Ammunition Site Planning-Software to create an Explosives Safety Site Plan during Exercise Balikatan 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Chief Warrant Officer 4 Robert Melvin)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 12:45
    This work, CASCOM delivers data-informed decision-making tools to Soldiers, by Dani Johnson, identified by DVIDS

