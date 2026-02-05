(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3-8 performs a Live-Fire exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    3-8 performs a Live-Fire exercise

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Andre Gremillion Jr 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, advance in an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle during a live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 31, 2026. The exercise validated the Bradley crews’ ability to maneuver and engage an opposing force in formation. U.S. forces in Europe conduct training in Poland to maintain readiness and support NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Andre Gremillion Jr.)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 04:38
    Photo ID: 9515191
    VIRIN: 260131-Z-PV485-1131
    Resolution: 3807x2545
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 3-8 performs a Live-Fire exercise [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Andre Gremillion Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

