3-8 performs a Live-Fire exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, advance in an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle during a live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 31, 2026. The exercise validated the Bradley crews’ ability to maneuver and engage an opposing force in formation. U.S. forces in Europe conduct training in Poland to maintain readiness and support NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Andre Gremillion Jr.)