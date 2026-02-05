(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Captains Call Onboard the USS Green Bay

    Captains Call Onboard the USS Green Bay

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Timewell 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class, left, is reenlisted by U.S. Navy Lt. Dustin Grover, right, onboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) on January 30, 2026. USS Green Bay is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations and is in an availability period. Consisting of 400 Sailors and Officers and the capacity to embark up to 800 Marines, the USS Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of Amphibious Warfare and Humanitarian Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 18:49
    Photo ID: 9514721
    VIRIN: 260130-N-DE539-1100
    Resolution: 3202x4254
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: US
    Captains Call Onboard the USS Green Bay
    Captains Call Onboard the USS Green Bay

    TAGS

    Green Bay
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Pacific

