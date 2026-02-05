(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NUWC Division Newport discusses building partnerships with RI commerce officials, industry representatives

    NUWC Division Newport discusses building partnerships with RI commerce officials, industry representatives

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Rhode Island Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor (from left), Elaine Bryant of Divergent Technologies, and Kevin Czinger, founder and executive chairman of Divergent Technologies, a California-based additive manufacturing company, listen to Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Chief Technology Officer Dr. Jason Gomez explain the work executed in the Propulsion Test Facility during a tour held on Jan. 16, 2026.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 15:13
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    This work, NUWC Division Newport discusses building partnerships with RI commerce officials, industry representatives [Image 2 of 2], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NUWC Division Newport discusses building partnerships with RI commerce officials, industry representatives
    NUWC Division Newport discusses building partnerships with RI commerce officials, industry representatives

    NUWC Division Newport discusses building partnerships with RI commerce officials, industry representatives

