Rhode Island Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor (from left), Elaine Bryant of Divergent Technologies, and Kevin Czinger, founder and executive chairman of Divergent Technologies, a California-based additive manufacturing company, listen to Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Chief Technology Officer Dr. Jason Gomez explain the work executed in the Propulsion Test Facility during a tour held on Jan. 16, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 15:13
|Photo ID:
|9514223
|VIRIN:
|260116-N-XQ823-1030
|Resolution:
|1000x597
|Size:
|221.32 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NUWC Division Newport discusses building partnerships with RI commerce officials, industry representatives [Image 2 of 2], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS
NUWC Division Newport discusses building partnerships with RI commerce officials, industry representatives
