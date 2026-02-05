NUWC Division Newport discusses building partnerships with RI commerce officials, industry representatives

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rhode Island Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor (from left), Elaine Bryant of Divergent Technologies, and Kevin Czinger, founder and executive chairman of Divergent Technologies, a California-based additive manufacturing company, listen to Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Chief Technology Officer Dr. Jason Gomez explain the work executed in the Propulsion Test Facility during a tour held on Jan. 16, 2026.