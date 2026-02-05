U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Thomas Corpuz, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 copilot, communicates with Capt. Patrick Gilbert, 100th OSS KC-135 pilot, during exercise Point Blank over the North Sea, Jan. 29, 2026. Point Blank is a recurring exercise initiative, designed to increase tactical proficiency between U.S. and NATO forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 07:56
|Photo ID:
|9513279
|VIRIN:
|260129-F-RL213-1140
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Point Blank [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Iris Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.