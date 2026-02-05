(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Point Blank [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Exercise Point Blank

    MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Thomas Corpuz, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 copilot, communicates with Capt. Patrick Gilbert, 100th OSS KC-135 pilot, during exercise Point Blank over the North Sea, Jan. 29, 2026. Point Blank is a recurring exercise initiative, designed to increase tactical proficiency between U.S. and NATO forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 07:56
    Photo ID: 9513279
    VIRIN: 260129-F-RL213-1140
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: MILDENHALL, GB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Point Blank [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Iris Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Point Blank
    Exercise Point Blank
    Exercise Point Blank
    Exercise Point Blank
    Exercise Point Blank
    Exercise Point Blank
    Exercise Point Blank
    Exercise Point Blank
    Exercise Point Blank
    Exercise Point Blank

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery