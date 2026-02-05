Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Thomas Corpuz, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 copilot, communicates with Capt. Patrick Gilbert, 100th OSS KC-135 pilot, during exercise Point Blank over the North Sea, Jan. 29, 2026. Point Blank is a recurring exercise initiative, designed to increase tactical proficiency between U.S. and NATO forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)