19th ESC Inspector General Personnel Sworn In by Commanding General

KSC employee Yim, S. C., SFC Carter, SFC Redic, and CPT Herringdine were sworn in as members of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Inspector General Office by Brig. Gen. Jin H. Pak, Commanding General of 19ESC, during an official ceremony on Feb. 2, 2026. The swearing-in was conducted in accordance with Department of the Army oath and appointment requirements, formally authorizing the individuals to perform Inspector General duties in support of the command.