    Puppies help boost morale during Brigade Best Warrior Competition [Image 25 of 28]

    Puppies help boost morale during Brigade Best Warrior Competition

    TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Sarah Lilly brings puppy, Luke, to the final day of the 30th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition in Tullahoma, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2026. The competition showcased the command’s commitment to readiness, discipline, and excellence by challenging Soldiers to demonstrate the skills, resilience, and warrior ethos required to succeed in today’s operational environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 17:08
    Photo ID: 9513003
    VIRIN: 260208-Z-HE111-2006
    Resolution: 4480x6483
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Puppies help boost morale during Brigade Best Warrior Competition [Image 28 of 28], by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

