The 179th Cyberspace Wing held a promotion ceremony for Chief Matthew Isganitis

The 179th Cyberspace Wing held a promotion ceremony for Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Isganitis in Mansfield, Ohio, February 8. The ceremony recognized Isganitis’ leadership, dedication, and continued service to the Ohio Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photos by Tech. Sergeant Alyssa Reik.)
|11.02.2024
|02.08.2026 15:19
|9512829
|260208-Z-BE783-1002
|5092x3393
|2.98 MB
|MANSFIELD, OHIO, US
|3
|0
