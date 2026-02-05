Illinois Army National Guard Field Artillery Unit Holds Open House in Sycamore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Patrick Stockhausen, an acting chief with Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 122nd Field Artillery Regiment, explains the operations of an M119A3 Howitzer to members of the Riddle family at the Sycamore Armory on February 7, 2026. Alpha Battery, 2-122nd Field Artillery teamed with the Illinois Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Command to hold an open house so that members of the public could come in and see and experience what members of their unit do.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gerardo A. Valdes, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)