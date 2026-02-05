(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Structural Fire Training with Boise Fire [Image 16 of 19]

    Structural Fire Training with Boise Fire

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Welch 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Idaho state firefighters assigned to Gowen Field Fire Department conduct training with the Boise Fire Department at the Boise Outlet Malls, Boise, Idaho, Feb. 6, 2026. The city is demolishing the buildings and this provided an opportunity for the firefighters to do live-burn and structural training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Welch)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026
    Photo ID: 9512659
    VIRIN: 260206-F-NE283-8651
    Resolution: 3541x5311
    Size: 14.93 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Structural Fire Training with Boise Fire, by A1C Sarah Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

