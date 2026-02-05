Structural Fire Training with Boise Fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Idaho state firefighters assigned to Gowen Field Fire Department conduct training with the Boise Fire Department at the Boise Outlet Malls, Boise, Idaho, Feb. 6, 2026. The city is demolishing the buildings and this provided an opportunity for the firefighters to do live-burn and structural training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Welch)