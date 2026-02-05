First warrant officer at 105th AW, NYANG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Warrant Officer Johnny Cruz, 213th Engineering Installation Squadron assistant director of operations, poses for a photo next to a communications tower at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Feb. 6, 2026. Cruz is the first warrant officer at the 105th Airlift Wing and in the New York Air National Guard since the rank’s return to the force in 2024. (U.S. Air National guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)