Warrant Officer Johnny Cruz, 213th Engineering Installation Squadron assistant director of operations, poses for a photo next to a communications tower at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Feb. 6, 2026. Cruz is the first warrant officer at the 105th Airlift Wing and in the New York Air National Guard since the rank’s return to the force in 2024. (U.S. Air National guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2026 08:15
|Photo ID:
|9512260
|VIRIN:
|260205-Z-SE585-1001
|Resolution:
|5837x3891
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First warrant officer at 105th AW, NYANG [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
First warrant officer at 105th AW, NYANG
No keywords found.