    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First warrant officer at 105th AW, NYANG [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    First warrant officer at 105th AW, NYANG

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post 

    105th Airlift Wing

    Warrant Officer Johnny Cruz, 213th Engineering Installation Squadron assistant director of operations, poses for a photo next to a communications tower at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Feb. 6, 2026. Cruz is the first warrant officer at the 105th Airlift Wing and in the New York Air National Guard since the rank’s return to the force in 2024. (U.S. Air National guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 08:15
    Photo ID: 9512260
    VIRIN: 260205-Z-SE585-1001
    Resolution: 5837x3891
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First warrant officer at 105th AW, NYANG [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First warrant officer at 105th AW, NYANG
    First warrant officer at 105th AW, NYANG

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    warrant officer
    105th Airlift Wing
    NYNG
    Engineering and Installation
    WO1
    Engineering and Installation Squadron

