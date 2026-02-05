USS Santa Barbara Conducts Flight Operations in the Arabian Gulf

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Heather Pearson, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 Detatchment 7, signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk to land on the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 31, 2026. Santa Barbara is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Iain Page)