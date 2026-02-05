USS Santa Barbara Conducts Flight Operations in the Arabian Gulf

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technichian Airman Jordan Green, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 Detatchment 7, observes flight operations aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 30, 2026. Santa Barbara is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Iain Page)