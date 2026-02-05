(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Santa Barbara Conducts Flight Operations in the Arabian Gulf [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Santa Barbara Conducts Flight Operations in the Arabian Gulf

    BAHRAIN

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Iain Page       

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Travis Kolczynski, officer in charge of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 Detatchment 7, conducts a preflight inspection on an MH-60S Sea Hawk aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 29, 2026. Santa Barbara is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Iain Page)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 04:15
    Photo ID: 9512216
    VIRIN: 260129-N-HD763-1024
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: BH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Santa Barbara Conducts Flight Operations in the Arabian Gulf [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Iain Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

