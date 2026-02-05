USS Tripoli Conducts Flight and Boat Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marines assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, offload cargo from a CH-53 Super Stallion, on the flight deck of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 5, 2026. Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), composed of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and USS San Diego (LPD 22), along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.