    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight and Boat Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight and Boat Operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danian Douglas    

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Marines assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, offload cargo from a CH-53 Super Stallion, on the flight deck of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 5, 2026. Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), composed of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and USS San Diego (LPD 22), along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026
    Photo ID: 9512070
    VIRIN: 260205-N-XP477-2372
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Flight and Boat Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35B
    USS Tripoli
    LHA7
    US Navy
    Flight Operations

