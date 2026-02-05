Soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, relocated from Arden Hills Training Site to Rosemount Armory, Minnesota, Jan. 9, 2026. The move follows the completion of renovations at Rosemount Armory to support the unit’s return to its home station.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2026 17:12
|Photo ID:
|9511908
|VIRIN:
|250426-Z-YH333-1003
|Resolution:
|6684x4456
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division relocated from Arden Hills Training Site to Rosemount Armory [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Austyn Aagaard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.