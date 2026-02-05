1-57 ADA Supports Dynamic Front 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An avenger weapons system assigned to 1-57 ADA prepares the Avenger to fire during Dynamic Front 26.



Dynamic Front 26 is the U.S. Army’s premier fires interoperability exercise in Europe, bringing together multinational forces to integrate offensive and defensive fires and strengthen readiness.



(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins)