An avenger weapons system assigned to 1-57 ADA prepares the Avenger to fire during Dynamic Front 26.
Dynamic Front 26 is the U.S. Army’s premier fires interoperability exercise in Europe, bringing together multinational forces to integrate offensive and defensive fires and strengthen readiness.
(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2026 15:32
|Photo ID:
|9511841
|VIRIN:
|260206-A-KX519-6282
|Resolution:
|8909x5939
|Size:
|14.24 MB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-57 ADA Supports Dynamic Front 26 [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.