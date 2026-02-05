MAJ William Fritz (pictured left) and MAJ Gregory Sidlar (pictured right) shake hands and congratulate each other on their respective promotions.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2026 14:04
|Photo ID:
|9511745
|VIRIN:
|260111-A-GD928-8823
|Resolution:
|1536x1024
|Size:
|410.74 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HHC, 336th E-MIB Captain to Major Promotion Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by 1LT Michaela Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.