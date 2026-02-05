(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NSA Naples Observes National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month [Image 3 of 3]

    NSA Naples Observes National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITIES NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 6, 2026) U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Commanding Officer Capt. John Randazzo signs a proclamation declaring that NSA Naples will join in the observation of this campaign and take a united stand against teen dating violence, Feb. 6, 2026. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Sean Rinner)

