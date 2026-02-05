Date Taken: 02.07.2026 Date Posted: 02.07.2026 12:52 Photo ID: 9511722 VIRIN: 260207-A-GD928-6050 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.9 MB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 336th Expeditionary MI Brigade Junior and NCO Promotion Board [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Michaela Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.