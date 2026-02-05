(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    323rd MIB Obstacle Course

    323rd MIB Obstacle Course

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Maj. Asya Parker 

    336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    Soldiers from the 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, participated in a team building exercise at the base obstacle course during their fiscal year 2025 annual training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 21.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026
    This work, 323rd MIB Obstacle Course, by MAJ Asya Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

