Soldiers from the 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, tested their skills and vehicles during an annual training exercise here, July 22. The soldiers conducted high-water maneuvers and navigated rugged terrain, sharpening their ability to safely control vehicles in challenging off-road conditions.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2026 09:31
|Photo ID:
|9511654
|VIRIN:
|250722-A-WK347-8933
|Resolution:
|1134x1512
|Size:
|816.62 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 323rd MIB Drivers Training [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Asya Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.