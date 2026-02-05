A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 prepares to off-load personnel and equipment assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during an in-stream onload operation along the California coast, Jan. 27, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 19:37
|Photo ID:
|9511280
|VIRIN:
|260128-M-FG738-8621
|Resolution:
|5999x3367
|Size:
|10.13 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Ashland, USS Ashland Conduct In-Stream Onload with LCACs [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Brian Knowles