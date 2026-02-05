USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Maintenance

A U.S. Sailor, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), tightens a hatch while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 30, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
