    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Maintenance [Image 7 of 13]

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Maintenance

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle 

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

    A U.S. Sailor, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), tightens a hatch while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 30, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 17:37
    Photo ID: 9511139
    VIRIN: 260130-N-KP948-1189
    Resolution: 3542x5313
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Maintenance [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)
    maintenance
    sailor

