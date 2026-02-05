Award-winning excellence on the KC-46 line

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 76 AMXG-9504 West team pose with banners alongside Brig. Gen. Lindsay Droz after receiving the first quarter foreign object detection awards from both the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex and the 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 6, 2026. The team was recognized for maintaining a flawless foreign object detection inspection record through disciplined clean-as-you-go practices and a strong culture of safety supporting KC-46 aircraft maintenance operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)