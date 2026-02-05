(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Award-winning excellence on the KC-46 line

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Courtney Landsberger 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Members of the 76 AMXG-9504 West team pose with banners alongside Brig. Gen. Lindsay Droz after receiving the first quarter foreign object detection awards from both the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex and the 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 6, 2026. The team was recognized for maintaining a flawless foreign object detection inspection record through disciplined clean-as-you-go practices and a strong culture of safety supporting KC-46 aircraft maintenance operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Award-winning excellence on the KC-46 line, by Courtney Landsberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

