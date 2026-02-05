Honoring 40 Years of Dedicated Service

1st Sgt. William Hancock, 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, is honored during his retirement ceremony in Birmingham, Alabama, Jan. 11, 2026. Hancock retires from the Alabama National Guard after 40 years of faithful and honorable service. His career began in January 1986 and included service as a terrain analyst and in multiple leadership roles, with deployments to Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iraq, and Kuwait, as well as tours in Romania and along the Southwest Border.
