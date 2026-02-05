The 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command Soldiers push their limits in the 2024 Best Warrior Competition, embarking on a 12-mile foot march with 35 pounds of gear. Every stride brings them closer to victory, showcasing their endurance and determination.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 11:26
|Photo ID:
|9510221
|VIRIN:
|240224-A-WK347-4183
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.56 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Warrior Competition 2024 Ruck March [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Asya Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.