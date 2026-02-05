(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Trauma System (JTS) Valkyrie Course at NMRTC Fort Belvoir [Image 2 of 2]

    Joint Trauma System (JTS) Valkyrie Course at NMRTC Fort Belvoir

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    FORT BELVOIR, Va. (Jan. 23, 2026) Lt. Cmdr. Josh Kotler, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Fort Belvoir, prepares a unit of emergency fresh whole blood for transfusion on volunteer simulated patient during NMRTC Fort Belvoir hosted Joint Trauma System (JTS) Valkyrie Course, Jan. 23, 2026. The training prepares teams to run Emergency Fresh Whole Blood Transfusion (EFWBT) programs in large-scale combat and austere environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Briana Baxter) (This photo was altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 11:18
    Photo ID: 9510200
    VIRIN: 260123-N-N1526-1002
    Resolution: 3734x3024
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Joint Trauma System (JTS) Valkyrie Course at NMRTC Fort Belvoir [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Fort Belvoir
    NMRTC Fort Belvoir
    Joint Trauma System (JTS) Valkyrie Course
    Emergency Fresh Whole Blood Transfusion programs

