Joint Trauma System (JTS) Valkyrie Course at NMRTC Fort Belvoir

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (Jan. 23, 2026) Lt. Cmdr. Josh Kotler, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Fort Belvoir, prepares a unit of emergency fresh whole blood for transfusion on volunteer simulated patient during NMRTC Fort Belvoir hosted Joint Trauma System (JTS) Valkyrie Course, Jan. 23, 2026. The training prepares teams to run Emergency Fresh Whole Blood Transfusion (EFWBT) programs in large-scale combat and austere environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Briana Baxter) (This photo was altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)