CIWS Reload Aboard USS Tripoli

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Valerie Rosales loads 22mm ammo into the Close-In Weapons Systems (CIWS) aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 6, 2026. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Paul LeClair)