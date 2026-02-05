(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ship Store Operations Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ship Store Operations Aboard USS Tripoli

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Retail Specialist 3rd Class Maria Pagsanjan scans items for a U.S. Marine in the ship’s store aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 5, 2026. Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), composed of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and USS San Diego (LPD 22), along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Paul LeClair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 07:34
    Photo ID: 9509826
    VIRIN: 260205-N-KX492-1390
    Resolution: 3548x2365
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ship Store Operations Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 3 of 3], by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ship Store Operations Aboard USS Tripoli
    Ship Store Operations Aboard USS Tripoli
    Ship Store Operations Aboard USS Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tripoli
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery