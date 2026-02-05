(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Tripoli Conducts SCAT Team Live Fire [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Tripoli Conducts SCAT Team Live Fire

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Colten Bradley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Elias Brown loads ammunition in a .50 caliber machine gun during an integrated training drill aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 6, 2026. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colten Bradley)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 07:25
    VIRIN: 260206-N-HM603-1055
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts SCAT Team Live Fire [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Colten Bradley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LHA7
    Navy

