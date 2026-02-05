332nd ELRS unloads HH-60W from a C-17

U.S. Airmen unload an HH-60W helicopter from a C-17 Globemaster III at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2026. Designed for long-range, high-threat environments, the HH-60W expands combat rescue capability with increased range, survivability, and mission flexibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 05:31
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
