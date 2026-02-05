(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    332nd ELRS unloads HH-60W from a C-17

    332nd ELRS unloads HH-60W from a C-17

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen unload an HH-60W helicopter from a C-17 Globemaster III at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2026. Designed for long-range, high-threat environments, the HH-60W expands combat rescue capability with increased range, survivability, and mission flexibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 05:31
    Photo ID: 9509672
    VIRIN: 260130-F-KM205-7042
    Resolution: 7525x5017
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 332nd ELRS unloads HH-60W from a C-17 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    HH60W
    332nd ELRS
    332 AEW
    C-17 Globemaster III
    CENTCOM

