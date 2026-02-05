Naval Air Station Fallon (NASF) Naval Security Forces (NSF) take part in the annual Citadel Shield/Sold Curtain 2026 excercise. Home to the Fighting Saints of Fighter Composite Squadron 13 (VFC-13) and the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC), NAS Fallon serves as the Navy's premier tactical air warfare training center. (U.S. Navy photo by Gavin Graham)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 19:57
|Photo ID:
|9509280
|VIRIN:
|260205-N-FR705-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Fallon participates in Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by Gavin Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.