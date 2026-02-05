(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAS Fallon participates in Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2026 [Image 1 of 3]

    NAS Fallon participates in Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2026

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Gavin Graham 

    Naval Air Station Fallon

    Naval Air Station Fallon (NASF) Naval Security Forces (NSF) take part in the annual Citadel Shield/Sold Curtain 2026 excercise. Home to the Fighting Saints of Fighter Composite Squadron 13 (VFC-13) and the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC), NAS Fallon serves as the Navy's premier tactical air warfare training center. (U.S. Navy photo by Gavin Graham)

    This work, NAS Fallon participates in Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by Gavin Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

