A U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 43 with Assault Craft Unit 5, flies alongside Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during ship-to-shore operations in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 5, 2026. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 20:12
|Photo ID:
|9509216
|VIRIN:
|260205-M-KL381-1543
|Resolution:
|5095x3397
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Ship to Shore Operations Aboard USS Boxer [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Nicole Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.