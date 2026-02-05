Service orders tackle post maintenance, repair issues

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Eliana Roberts, T& H Services production control clerk, assists Master Sgt. Carlo Martinez, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, at the Directorate of Public Works operations and maintenance contractors’ service order desk in building 1225. The service order desk serves as the “front door” of the service order process where clerks dispatch requests submitted for facility repair issues via the Army Maintenance Application to the various technician shops, handle incoming emergency service order calls and answer customer questions. (Photo by Susan Galentine)