(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Service orders tackle post maintenance, repair issues

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Service orders tackle post maintenance, repair issues

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Eliana Roberts, T& H Services production control clerk, assists Master Sgt. Carlo Martinez, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, at the Directorate of Public Works operations and maintenance contractors’ service order desk in building 1225. The service order desk serves as the “front door” of the service order process where clerks dispatch requests submitted for facility repair issues via the Army Maintenance Application to the various technician shops, handle incoming emergency service order calls and answer customer questions. (Photo by Susan Galentine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 15:50
    Photo ID: 9508825
    VIRIN: 260129-A-DH097-1895
    Resolution: 3632x2656
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service orders tackle post maintenance, repair issues, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Service orders tackle post maintenance, repair issues

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery