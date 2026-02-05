(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAS JRB Fort Worth Participates during Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026 [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAS JRB Fort Worth Participates during Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Cunningham 

    Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

    260204-N-LW757-1010 FORT WORTH, Texas (Feb. 4, 2026) – Service members and staff assigned to Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth participate in an exercise during Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026 onboard NAS JRB Fort Worth Feb. 4, 2026. NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Cunningham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 14:21
    Photo ID: 9508548
    VIRIN: 260204-N-LW757-1010
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 8.96 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS JRB Fort Worth Participates during Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Luke Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAS JRB Fort Worth Participates during Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026
    NAS JRB Fort Worth Participates during Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026
    NAS JRB Fort Worth Participates during Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026
    NAS JRB Fort Worth Participates during Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery