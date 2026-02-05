NAS JRB Fort Worth Participates during Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260204-N-LW757-1010 FORT WORTH, Texas (Feb. 4, 2026) – Service members and staff assigned to Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth participate in an exercise during Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026 onboard NAS JRB Fort Worth Feb. 4, 2026. NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Cunningham)