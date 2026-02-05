PBY-5A Relocation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260121-N-XK809-1144 OAK HARBOR, Washington (January 21, 2026) A Washington National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter, assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, 96th Aviation Troop Command, sets down a PBY-5A Catalina seaplane at the Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum in Oak Harbor, January 21, 2026. The CH-47 Chinook helicopter sling loaded the World War II-era patrol bomber, which first operated from U.S. Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in 1942, to its new permanent location at the Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum. (Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Sykes)