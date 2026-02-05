(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PBY-5A Relocation

    PBY-5A Relocation

    OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Sykes 

    Patrol Squadron 47

    260121-N-XK809-1144 OAK HARBOR, Washington (January 21, 2026) A Washington National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter, assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, 96th Aviation Troop Command, sets down a PBY-5A Catalina seaplane at the Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum in Oak Harbor, January 21, 2026. The CH-47 Chinook helicopter sling loaded the World War II-era patrol bomber, which first operated from U.S. Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in 1942, to its new permanent location at the Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum. (Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Sykes)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026
    Photo ID: 9508520
    VIRIN: 260121-N-XK809-1144
    Resolution: 4016x6016
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PBY-5A Relocation [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 William Sykes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CH-47 Chinook helicopter
    Washington National Guard
    Seaplane
    PBY-5A
    Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum.

