    NMRTC Fort Belvoir host Valkyrie Training [Image 2 of 2]

    NMRTC Fort Belvoir host Valkyrie Training

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Lt. Jusen GarciaCordero 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Fort Belvoir

    FORT BELVOIR, Va. (Jan.15, 2026) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Joshua Audirsch, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Fort Belvoir, prepares venipuncture site on volunteer simulated patient during NMRTC Fort Belvoir hosted Joint Trauma System (JTS) Valkyrie Course on board NMRTC Fort Belvoir, Jan. 15, 2026. The training prepares teams to run Emergency Fresh Whole Blood Transfusion (EFWBT) programs in large-scale combat and austere environments. NMRTC Fort Belvoir supports the readiness of Sailors, Marines, and joint forces by training and sustaining medically ready personnel and delivering deployable medical capability in support of Fleet and joint operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lieutenant Jusen GarciaCordero / Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Fort Belvoir host Valkyrie Training [Image 2 of 2], by LT Jusen GarciaCordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

