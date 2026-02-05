NMRTC Fort Belvoir host Valkyrie Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (Jan.15, 2026) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Joshua Audirsch, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Fort Belvoir, prepares venipuncture site on volunteer simulated patient during NMRTC Fort Belvoir hosted Joint Trauma System (JTS) Valkyrie Course on board NMRTC Fort Belvoir, Jan. 15, 2026. The training prepares teams to run Emergency Fresh Whole Blood Transfusion (EFWBT) programs in large-scale combat and austere environments. NMRTC Fort Belvoir supports the readiness of Sailors, Marines, and joint forces by training and sustaining medically ready personnel and delivering deployable medical capability in support of Fleet and joint operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lieutenant Jusen GarciaCordero / Released)