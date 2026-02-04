(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    379 EMDS Airmen secure patients aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft [Image 2 of 2]

    379 EMDS Airmen secure patients aboard C-17 Globemaster III aircraft

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron en route patient staging section Airmen secure patients aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. The ERPS team receives patients throughout the AOR, stabilizes them and prepares them for transport to elevated levels of care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 07:45
    Photo ID: 9507677
    VIRIN: 260121-F-ZJ473-3118
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

