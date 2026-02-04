USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A CH-53 Super Stallion attached to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 lands on the flight deck of the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), during flight operations Feb. 4, 2026. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Paul LeClair)