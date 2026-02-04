Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Solid Curtain–Citadel Shield



As part of the Navy’s Solid Curtain–Citadel Shield Antiterrorism Exercise, we are reinforcing the importance of remaining vigilant.



See Something. Say Something.

If you observe suspicious activity, behavior, or items that seem out of place, report it immediately to security personnel or your chain of command.



Your awareness plays a critical role in keeping our Sailors, civilians, families, and installations safe. Thank you for doing your part to protect the force.