(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    See Something, Say Something [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    See Something, Say Something

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Ninoshka Basantes 

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads

    Solid Curtain–Citadel Shield

    As part of the Navy’s Solid Curtain–Citadel Shield Antiterrorism Exercise, we are reinforcing the importance of remaining vigilant.

    See Something. Say Something.
    If you observe suspicious activity, behavior, or items that seem out of place, report it immediately to security personnel or your chain of command.

    Your awareness plays a critical role in keeping our Sailors, civilians, families, and installations safe. Thank you for doing your part to protect the force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 06:24
    Photo ID: 9507639
    VIRIN: 260203-N-VA453-1373
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 293.87 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, See Something, Say Something [Image 2 of 2], by Ninoshka Basantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    See Something, Say Something
    See Something, Say Something

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Citadel Shield Solid Curtain
    See Something Say something

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery