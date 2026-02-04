Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Operations

U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Daniel Arriaga organizes chains aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 2, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Cesar Zavala)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 06:35
|Photo ID:
|9507626
|VIRIN:
|260202-N-XR642-1274
|Resolution:
|3233x4850
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
