U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, are staged on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 4, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 02:07
|Photo ID:
|9507559
|VIRIN:
|260204-M-VC519-1498
|Resolution:
|5298x3532
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Disembark USS Boxer [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Oliver Nisbet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.