    USARPAC visit to NCOLCoE [Image 2 of 11]

    USARPAC visit to NCOLCoE

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Valerie Sturdivant 

    The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt visits the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence on January 27, 2026. During this visit he engaged class 76 of the Sergeants Major Academy and conducted the NCOL for Your Thoughts Podcast.

    This work, USARPAC visit to NCOLCoE [Image 11 of 11], by SGM Valerie Sturdivant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

