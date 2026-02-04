(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Missouri River Monthly Update - February 2026

    Missouri River Monthly Update - February 2026

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The 2026 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 23.4 MAF, 91% of average. The Feb. 3 mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck reach was 81% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach was 90% of average.

    Lower than normal runoff expected for the Missouri River Basin in 2026

    TAGS

    Missouri River
    Hydropower
    Runoff Forecast
    Reservoir storage
    Navigation
    Mountain Snowpack

